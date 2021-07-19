2021-07-19 16:04:28.587 $62,500 Keno Prize Won at Caddy Shack Saloon

2021-07-19 16:04:28.587

A 10-spot Club Keno ticket with Double Bulls-Eye worth $62,500 was sold at Caddy Shack Saloon, 4679 Oldenburg Ave., in St. Louis.

Local resident Paul Rutledge claimed the prize in the Lottery’s St. Louis Regional office on July 12.

Rutledge’s ticket matched nine of the 10 numbers drawn plus a Bulls-Eye number to win a $62,500 prize.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.