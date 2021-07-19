Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Transportation Commission meeting July 22 near Detroit Metro Airport

Contact: Jeff Cranson, MDOT Director of Communications, 517-648-8247 Agency: Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan State Transportation Commission (STC) meeting scheduled for this week has been moved to the Marriot at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus. Among the items on the agenda: presentations of the draft 2022-2026 Five-Year Transportation Plan and the draft Michigan State Long-Range Transportation Plan, known as Michigan Mobility 2045 (MM2045).

WHO: STC members General public Media

WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021

WHERE: Marriott at Detroit Metro Airport 30559 Flynn Drive Romulus, MI 48174

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: The meeting will be available to watch online at https://youtu.be/DtWBviNaDz8 and https://livestream.com/mdot/stcmeeting07222021.

