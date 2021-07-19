RE: Significant Traffic Back up
VT Route 100 in Waterbury is cleared up and traffic is moving again
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 100 at the intersection with Hollow Road in Waterbury has a significant traffic back up due to a tractor trailer being hung up, blocking most of the roadway.
This incident is expected to last until further notice
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.
Please drive carefully.