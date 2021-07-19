Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Significant Traffic Back up

VT Route 100 in Waterbury is cleared up and traffic is moving again

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Middlesex Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT RT 100 at the intersection with Hollow Road in Waterbury has a significant traffic back up due to a tractor trailer being hung up, blocking most of the roadway.  

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice      

 

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

