Clark’s Hill/Norton State Historic Site hosts public information meeting July 31

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 19, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Clark’s Hill/Norton State Historic Site on Saturday, July 31. A state park volunteer will lead an interpretive hike through the site starting at 7:30 a.m. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the trail parking lot, near the trailhead kiosk, located at 8838 Osage Hickory St., Osage City.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Clark’s Hill/Norton Historic Site is located at 1816 Osage Hickory St., Osage City, in mid-Missouri. For more information, please contact Rock Bridge Memorial State Park at 573-449-7402.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

