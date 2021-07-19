Bespoke Canadian Waterfront Honka Inc. Designed Home on Lake Sacacomie in Quebec to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Paradis Nord Lodge, 4140 Chemin Yvon-Plante, Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, Quebec, Canada 1 of only 2 Bespoke Honka Inc. designed homes in the world Double-story great room; lakefront floor-to-ceiling windows Classic Quebec architecture with a chic modern touch Indoor saltwater swimming pool; direct access to lake

The Paradis Nord Lodge will auction in August via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Agents Charles Paiement & Marc-Olivier Perron.

Partnering with Concierge Auctions adds another layer of amplification to an already astounding opportunity...I am already excited for the bidding to begin.” — Marc-Olivier Perron, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked in a quiet corner of Quebec, The Paradis Nord Lodge, set waterfront on the over 500-square-kilometer Lake Sacacomie, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Charles Paiement of Canora Real Estate Agency & Marc-Olivier Perron of Barnes International Realty. Currently listed for $13.95 million CAD, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on August 26–31st, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

"The exquisite Paradis Nord mansion is located on a beautifully landscaped lot bordering Lake Sacacomie in Quebec,” said Charles Paiement, Residential Real Estate Broker of CANORA Real Estate Agency. "The imposing façade is an excellent example of rich chalet-style architecture. A true cultural symbol, this spectacular home has been beautifully re-imagined to be the ideal luxury retreat for the next buyer. It is one of only two homes in the world built to such exacting specifications of the Honka compatible format. This model is unique and will remain so, as it is the largest construction by Honka Inc. in North America. The patented structural and material approach makes this home earthquake resistant, non-flammable and particularly breathable, while being perfectly watertight. It's design, in both form and function, is uniquely built to stand the test of time.”

Escape into nature at its best, where the rolling hills of Mauricie crest first into the Laurentian Mountains and dip down into Lake Sacacomie. Accessible by private road and located at 4140 Chemin Yvon-Plante, this elegant wooden mansion boasts classic Quebec-style architecture, with an imposing chalet-style facade and chic modern touches. The Honka Inc. design ensures no luxury was spared. With over 13,000 square feet, the residence is ideal for both alfresco and indoor entertaining. The spectacular double-height great room with floor-to-ceiling walls of windows frame endless views of Lake Sacacomie. Spend summer days lounging on the wrap-around patio admiring the lake and mountains stretching out beyond, and winter nights curled up by the wood fireplace with its incredible wooden mantle. The great room flows to the wide kitchen and formal dining room beyond, with several access points throughout the gathering spaces to the patio on the other side of glass doors. Primed as lakeside retreat, a sportsman paradise, or a vacation hideaway, The Paradis Nord Lodge is a legacy residence surrounded by well-maintained forest trails, endless access to outdoor activities, and views that bring the outdoors inside.

Additional features include hardwood, ceramic, and slate flooring and wood paneling throughout; exposed beam ceilings in the kitchen with granite surfaces, prep island, and breakfast bar; multiple wrap-around patios and balconies with spectacular water views; an indoor saltwater swimming pool, sauna, and billiards room; three-car garage; a separate guest chalet; artesian well water; earthquake-resistant and non-flammable custom Honka Inc. build anchored to the tectonic plate deep beneath Lake Sacacomie—all with direct access to Lake Sacacomie and just one hour to Shawinigan and Trois-Riveres and two hours to Montreal or Quebec City.

“Partnering with Concierge Auctions adds another layer of amplification to an already astounding opportunity. Alongside our team, Concierge’s reach, speed and expertise allow us to drive interest from highly qualified potential buyers around the world,” said Marc-Olivier Perron, Residential Real Estate Broker of Barnes International Realty Quebéc. “I am already excited for the bidding to begin.”

Mauricie, a region of Canada’s Quebec province, is nicknamed “la belle d’à côté”, or the beauty next door, for its endless green forests and wide-open water. The crystal-clear blue waters of Lake Sacacomie make it a stand-out from its surroundings, with peaking mountain ranges along its shores. The Mastigouche Wildlife Reserve borders the estate, with its 38,000 acres of winding rivers, fish-filled lakes, and world-class small game hunting. Just a few miles away, cast a line into Lake St. Pierre to catch incredible walleye and muskie or hunt waterfowl like branch, mallards, geese, and more. Enjoy the warm-weather outdoor activities including hiking, camping, canoeing and more, and when cold weather strikes, hit the fresh powder on snowmobile, snowshoe, or dog sled. Mauricie’s two economic hubs, Trois-Rivieres and Shawinigan, are within an hour’s drive from your front door while the property itself sits central to Montreal and Quebec City.

The Paradis Nord Lodge is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and is additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

The Paradis Nord Lodge | Lake Sacacomie, Quebec, Canada