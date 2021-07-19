Kelly Drive Restricted This Week for Resurfacing Operation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Kelly Drive motorists will encounter alternating lane closures in both directions between Ferry Drive and West Hunting Park Avenue, on Wednesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 22, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for milling and paving operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. .

This work is part of a $4.7 million project to apply high friction surface treatment to various state highways across the Philadelphia Region to help reduce crashes on curves and intersections on wet pavement, while decreasing braking distance and hydroplaning.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor in the project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #