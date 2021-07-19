Route 428 Remains Closed in Venango County

​Due to flood damage, Route 428 in Venango County remains closed to through traffic from the intersection with Route 417 in Oakland Township to the intersection with Route 27 in Plum Township.

This week, repairs will be made to a pipe on Route 428 between Route 417 and Ridgeview Road (Route 4022). When that work, which will be done by PennDOT employees out of the Venango County facility, is completed, the closure will be reduced to Ridgeview Road to Route 27.

A detour is posted using Buxton Road (Route 4022) Route 8, and Route 27.

The closure is expected to remain in place for four weeks.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

