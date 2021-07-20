Kadro Solutions Introduces Adobe Commerce Website Project Rescue Services

Providing a comprehensive array of website project rescue and support services tailored to each client’s needs.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing a growing market need for services and support for when eCommerce projects don’t go as planned, Kadro Solutions, Inc. has introduced a formal and mature eCommerce Website Project Rescue Service for clients that are either struggling to complete their Adobe Commerce (formerly called Magento Commerce) project or having challenges to stabilize their on-going support of their eCommerce site. Kadro has rescued and delivered stable Adobe Commerce/Magento projects for B2B, B2C and hybrid commerce solutions for retailers, distributors and wholesalers.

The Kadro Website Project Rescue Services are designed to effectively address an array of issues that can occur during the course of an Adobe Commerce (formerly called Magento Commerce) eCommerce project.

Some common issues include:

* An eCommerce re-platforming that has failed to deliver or failed to meet the business and/or technical requirements.

* The new website goes live, but performs slowly and/or has many issues causing a disruption in your business and preventing the online revenue growth you have planned.

* The current eCommerce development firm is hard to work with and not keeping pace with your business needs.

* The new website is not integrated well with your back-end systems.

* The new website is too costly to maintain with Adobe Commerce upgrades.

Kadro Solutions now offers a comprehensive array of website project rescue services tailored to each client’s needs.

Available services include:

* Site Development Transition & Rescue

* Project Assessments and Gap Analysis to make sure 100% of your requirements are met

* Performance Assessments

* Build & Release Management Stability

* Strategic Planning

* UX/UI Reviews

* Co-development Assistance - Helping you establish an in-house development team or co-development team with your Magento systems integrator.

* Infrastructure Assessments

* Tagging/Analytics Review

"Kadro understands that eCommerce projects are often complex and issues can occur at any point along the project path; issues that often lead to unsatisfactory website implementations and systems results. That’s why we introduced this comprehensive array of website project rescue services," said Rick Johnson, President and CEO of Kadro Solutions, Inc. "Using Kadro’s 20 years of commerce expertise, we are able to mitigate a wide array of problems and bring eCommerce projects to successful conclusions."

About Kadro Solutions, Inc.:

Founded in 2001 in Raleigh, N.C., Kadro Solutions, Inc. is a software engineering and systems integration firm that delivers B2C, B2B and hybrid commerce solutions on Adobe Commerce, Magento Open Source and Ultra Commerce. The company provides enterprise-class software development and integration services to engineer advanced eCommerce sites and online marketplaces for retailers, distributors and wholesalers across many industries and markets. Kadro Solutions, Inc. employs a U.S.-based team of certified software engineering and business professionals and does not outsource or offshore projects. Learn more about Kadro Solutions, Inc. at http://www.kadro.com.

You can also learn more about the company’s enterprise-class software development and integration services by contacting Sales at (877) 435-3453 or email sales@kadro.com.