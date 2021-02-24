Kadro Solutions Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

Kadro Solutions 20th Anniversary

Two decades of delivering eCommerce Software Solutions

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kadro Solutions is an eCommerce and custom web application development firm founded and headquartered in Raleigh NC on February 23, 2001 by four software engineers and entrepreneurs - Rick Johnson, Malcolm Allen, Scott VandeLinde, and John Bowser. All four have worked together since the early 1990’s - first at Nortel Networks building Internet telephony solutions, then at iXL, Inc. developing large-scale web applications during the dot-com boom.

“Some of my friends and co-workers in 2001 thought we were nuts to start our own company in the middle of the dot-com recession,” said Rick Johnson, President and CEO of Kadro Solutions. “We were very fortunate to hit the ground running by taking on the maintenance and support for a few key accounts and landing a significant custom development project within 30 days.”

Kadro’s first two clients – REEDS Jewelers of Wilmington NC and The Steritech Group of Charlotte NC – are still Kadro’s clients today.

Kadro Solutions is a software engineering organization passionate about solving their client’s problems. By building reusable code, software frameworks, and systems that are well architected and scale, many of these early successes epitomize Kadro’s engineering discipline.

Within the first six months, Kadro developed their own eCommerce platform and launched www.reeds.com as the first merchant on the solution. Kadro also developed a highly scalable Java servlet application framework for building custom web applications. This core software framework is still powering many custom and productized web applications today.

During Kadro’s first dozen years, their focus was on building and supporting custom B2C and B2B eCommerce solutions and custom web applications across many industries. Kadro has served hundreds of small and medium sized businesses as well as systems for large enterprise clients such as eBay, Western Digital, Target, and P&G.

In 2011, eBay hired Kadro to build the middleware and integrations for onboarding over a hundred large eCommerce brands onto the eBay marketplace. During 2011, eBay also acquired Magento. It was during Kadro’s relationship with eBay where Kadro’s journey with the Magento platform began.

By 2013, Kadro began to move and evolve their business as a systems integrator for the Magento Commerce platform. Today, Kadro’s US-based software engineering team is focused only on developing solutions built with the Magento Commerce platform. Kadro Solutions is an Adobe Gold Magento Commerce Solution Partner with staff that are Magento 2 Certified Developers and Specialists.

“Magento Commerce is more than an eCommerce platform. It is a high-powered and scalable software framework that allows Kadro to deliver solutions for our clients that will last the next 20 years,” said Malcolm Allen, CTO at Kadro.

Today, the Kadro Solutions founders and team are reflecting on their history and accomplishments. The Kadro team is very grateful for all of our clients, partners, and employees who have been instrumental in helping our business run and grow.

About Kadro Solutions, Inc.

Kadro Solutions is a software engineering firm located in Raleigh, N.C. that delivers B2C and B2B eCommerce solutions on Magento Commerce. Kadro provides enterprise-class software development and integration services to develop eCommerce sites for retailers, distributors, and wholesalers across many industries. Kadro Solutions was honored in 2020 as a Top Performing E-Commerce Developer in North Carolina by Clutch, an internationally-recognized B2B ratings and reviews platform. Dotdigital named Kadro as Best Partner Americas in 2020. You can learn more about Kadro Solutions and its enterprise-class software development and integration services at https://www.kadro.com/