Accenture, Microsoft, and Oracle Executives Elected to OASIS Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS Open, the international open source and open standards consortium, today announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors: Nima Dokoohaki of Accenture Strategy & Consulting; Ross Gardler of Microsoft Azure; and Anish Karmarkar of Oracle. Their collective experience in the standards and open source communities expands the Board’s reach and strengthens OASIS’ position as the home for worldwide standards in cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, IoT, emergency management, and other content technologies.

The newly elected members join the continuing members of the Board: Jeremy Allison of Google; Rich Bowen of Red Hat; Gershon Janssen, Independent Consultant; Wende Peters of Bank of America; and Richard Struse of MITRE. Jason Keirstead of IBM Security and Daniel Riedel of Copado were re-elected to the Board. Each director will serve a two-year term.

“At OASIS, it’s our mission to re-energize the collaboration between open source and open standards communities in order to fuel innovation. I’m confident that our Board will continue to provide valuable strategic guidance on the evolving needs of our organization,” said Guy Martin, Executive Director of OASIS Open. “I’m excited to welcome our new Board members Nima, Ross, and Anish, and I’m happy to welcome back our returning Board members, Jason and Daniel; thank you for your continued service to the OASIS community.”

Nima Dokoohaki, PhD, is a data science and engineering expert working with the Swedish Accenture Strategy and Consulting Applied Intelligence (S&C AI) team, a group focusing on delivering business value to clients using data analytics. Nima has several years of practical knowledge of the adoption of many enterprise data-centric products from both enterprise architecture as well as enterprise analytics perspectives across several European industries.

"It’s great to be among a select few members being elected by the community to serve on the directorial board. I’m personally humbled and pleased to get to act as a trustee of the organization,” said Nima Dokoohaki. “I hope we can inspire more organizations and members to make a conscious effort to join and contribute to open standards and technologies development that impact the way we do modern business, especially across geographical borders."

Ross Gardler joined Microsoft in 2013 and works in the Linux Solutions Team on Azure, which owns the full end-to-end experience for customers running Linux workloads on Azure. His team is actively engaged with many open projects for standards, software, and hardware. Ross has more than 20 years of experience in open source, most notably within the Apache Software Foundation, and has been a long-time proponent of the collaboration between open source and open standards.

“A robust and diverse standards system is critical to the technology ecosystem. OASIS has a long-standing tradition of excellence in standards setting, and is among the leaders in defining the future of standardization. Openness is key to innovation and I look forward to working with OASIS as it leverages the intersection of open source and open standards,” said Ross Gardler, Principal Programme Manager, at Microsoft.

Anish Karmarkar, PhD, is a Senior Director at Oracle and member of its Standards Strategy & Architecture team. He is the chair of INCITS/Cloud38, the U.S. Technical Advisory Group to ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 38 (Cloud Computing & Distributed Platforms) and the editor of ISO/IEC 5140 (Multi-cloud). In addition to his new duties on the OASIS Board, he also represents Oracle on the W3C Advisory Committee, Java Community Process (JCP) Executive Committee, and INCITS Executive Board. With 20+ years of experience in the software industry, Anish has a history of participation and leadership in standards setting organizations, serving on the Board of Directors of the Object Management Group (OMG) and OSGi Alliance, and as a longtime contributor to various OASIS Technical Committees.

"OASIS is a world class open, transparent, global collaboration environment for both standards and open source and Oracle is proud to continue its involvement in shaping it,” said Anish Karmarkar. “I’m honored and humbled to be elected by the membership to serve on the Board of Directors of OASIS. I’m excited to be given this opportunity to serve the needs of the community and use my experience in advancing the mission and vision of OASIS."

“I want to give special recognition to our outgoing Board members: Dr. Martin Chapman of Oracle; Frederick Hirsch; Beth Pumo of Kaiser Permanente; and Bruce Rich of Cryptsoft,” said Guy Martin. “Thank you for your service; we’re very grateful for your commitment and contributions to OASIS over the years.”

About OASIS Open

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, IoT, urban mobility, emergency management, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement.

Visit our website for more information about our Board of Directors and organization: www.oasis-open.org.

Media inquiries: