Coalition for Secure AI Welcomes Palo Alto Networks and Snyk, Advances AI Security with New Publication and Workstream

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), an OASIS Open Project dedicated to advancing AI security, proudly welcomes Palo Alto Networks and Snyk as Premier Sponsors. Their commitment reinforces CoSAI’s rapidly expanding network of 45 partner organizations united in the mission to advance secure and trustworthy AI. This growth comes as CoSAI deepens its technical leadership with the release of a whitepaper focused on securing the AI software supply chain and the launch of a dedicated workstream on secure agentic system design, addressing the security implications of increasingly autonomous AI systems.

Expanding Industry Support

“Securing AI is one of the most urgent challenges facing the industry today," said Sam Kaplan, Assistant General Counsel for Public Policy & Government Affairs, Palo Alto Networks. "By joining CoSAI, Palo Alto Networks is proud to support open collaboration that empowers developers to embed security from the start."

Manoj Nair, Chief Innovation Officer, Snyk, added, “As AI transforms the cybersecurity landscape, proactive security standards are essential. Snyk is excited to contribute to CoSAI’s growing efforts to develop practical, open tools for safer AI adoption.”

Palo Alto Networks and Snyk join CoSAI’s distinguished group of Premier Sponsors - including EY, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, PayPal, Protect AI, Trend Micro, and Zscaler - united in accelerating the development of secure and responsible AI across industries.

New Landscape Paper: Addressing Security Risks in the AI Supply Chain

CoSAI’s first landscape paper, Establish Risks and Controls for the AI Supply Chain, explored further in our blog post, was developed through cross-sector collaboration to help teams integrate security at every stage of the AI system lifecycle, from design to deployment. Published by CoSAI’s Workstream 1: Software Supply Chain Security for AI Systems, the paper examines the unique supply chain security risks of AI systems, focusing on data, infrastructure, applications, and models, and highlights the need for specialized safeguards beyond traditional security practices. It also outlines key vulnerabilities, roles across stakeholder groups, and evaluates existing frameworks like SAIF, MITRE ATLAS, and OWASP AI Exchange to identify gaps and guide a more resilient, secure AI development lifecycle.

"This landscape paper is a significant step forward in AI security, offering comprehensive risk overview and practical protection strategies," said Matt Maloney, Manager of Technical Staff at Cohere and CoSAI Workstream 1 Lead. "It's an important resource mapping supply chain risks and highlighting where traditional controls fall short," added Andre Elizondo, Principal Solutions Engineer at Wiz and CoSAI Workstream 1 Lead. Both emphasized the paper's evolution alongside emerging AI agent technologies.

Introducing a New Workstream on Secure Agentic System Design

To address the growing need for secure-by-design approaches to autonomous AI, CoSAI has launched Workstream 4: Secure Design Patterns for Agentic Systems (https://github.com/cosai-oasis/ws4-secure-design-agentic-systems). This new track focuses on developing security models and architectural guidance for agentic systems, including updates to AI threat modeling, secure infrastructure design, and cross-system integration.

The addition of Workstream 4 complements CoSAI’s three existing workstreams:

Workstream 1: Software Supply Chain Security for AI Systems

Workstream 2: Preparing Defenders for a Changing Cybersecurity Landscape

Workstream 3: AI Security Risk Governance

"The launch of a workstream focused on Secure Agentic System Design reinforces CoSAI’s commitment to addressing the growing complexity of AI-driven autonomous systems,” said Workstream 4 Leads Sarah Novotny, Independent Consultant, and Ian Molloy, Department Head, Securing AI, IBM Research. “As agentic systems become more capable and pervasive, it becomes critical to ensure they are built on a foundation of security, transparency, and accountability."

