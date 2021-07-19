DNR checking diesel fuel cleanup in Tarkio River

ELLIOTT - Sunday night, a broken axle caused a truck driver to lose control and enter the Tarkio River about 3 miles east of Elliott in Montgomery County.

Diesel fuel leaked into the river from about 7 to 10:45 p.m. when the semi was pulled from the river. Decker Trucking of Fort Dodge estimates there were 160 gallons of diesel in the fuel tanks. It’s unknown how much fuel was lost, but it could be 80 gallons plus other engine fluids.

The Elliott Fire Department responded to the accident Sunday evening. They placed absorbent booms at multiple places in the river to collect the fuel.

After drywall is removed from the ditch, DNR will evaluate the soil to determine if it must be excavated. DNR will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.