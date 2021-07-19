Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,139 in the last 365 days.

DNR checking diesel fuel cleanup in Tarkio River

ELLIOTT - Sunday night, a broken axle caused a truck driver to lose control and enter the Tarkio River about 3 miles east of Elliott in Montgomery County.

Diesel fuel leaked into the river from about 7 to 10:45 p.m. when the semi was pulled from the river. Decker Trucking of Fort Dodge estimates there were 160 gallons of diesel in the fuel tanks. It’s unknown how much fuel was lost, but it could be 80 gallons plus other engine fluids.

The Elliott Fire Department responded to the accident Sunday evening. They placed absorbent booms at multiple places in the river to collect the fuel.

After drywall is removed from the ditch, DNR will evaluate the soil to determine if it must be excavated. DNR will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

You just read:

DNR checking diesel fuel cleanup in Tarkio River

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.