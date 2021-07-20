TraceGains Academy Earns Top Recognition for Customer Education
Content Beta named TraceGains Academy one of its top Software as a Service (SaaS) Academies for Customer Education.
This is exactly the kind of validation our Customer Education team has worked tirelessly to achieve.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in compliance, quality, and innovation software for food, beverage, and supplements companies, has earned recognition for its redesigned TraceGains Academy.
Content Beta, a customer education video company, named TraceGains Academy one of its top Software as a Service (SaaS) Academies for Customer Education, an honor it shared with tech heavyweights such as Gainsight, HubSpot, and SalesForce. Content Beta put the list together in conjunction with CustomerEducation.org, the top community for consumer education professionals.
TraceGains Academy helps customers make the most of their investment by providing a curated array of step-by-step learning options. Whether it’s helping new users accelerate implementation or tweaking a more experienced customer’s dashboard to meet their particular needs, the academy offers a robust library of interactive content that allows clients to leverage the power of TraceGains.
“This is exactly the kind of validation our Customer Education team has worked tirelessly to achieve,” TraceGains Manager of Customer Education and Enablement David Guillen said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to TraceGains leadership for investing so deeply in our learning initiatives.”
TraceGains Academy, a little more than a year old, boasts 200 pieces of content, more than 10,000 annual learners, and an average content satisfaction rating of 4.6 stars.
About TraceGains
Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. As a global technology company, we provide networked innovation and compliance solutions to consumer brands that want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of their data. On average, companies find 80% of their suppliers already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate instantly.
