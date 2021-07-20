VDO360 Welcomes Pat Cassella as Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales
Pat Cassella comes on as Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales for VDO360, replacing Michael Baker as he retires.
With unmatched performance and value-based pricing, our goal is to lead the market in the AI auto-framing segment.”EDGEWATER, MARYLAND, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDO360, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge and affordable video conferencing camera systems, brings on Pat Cassella as Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. VDO360 produces a range of camera solutions for every market - education, enterprise, healthcare, government, remote workers, and houses of worship. Their NaturalVision™ AI line includes the smallest AI-driven auto-framing camera in the world (NavAI) and an all-in-one conferencing solution (TridentAI), while their SEE webcam family covers needs that include the WFH market, online learners, teachers, and companies with hybrid workspaces.
— Pat Cassella
Coming over from Discover Video, Cassella has been a leader in the tech industry for more than 30 years, with critical roles in Sales, Marketing, Product Development, and Engineering. Focused on the IP video market for the last two decades, Pat has experience in disruptive product design, digital marketing strategies, and leading national sales teams. A skilled grant writer, he has helped to secure more than $100 million in funding for clients deploying distance learning and telehealth solutions around the globe. While President of the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA), his guidance helped them implement new revenue-generating services that lead to stabilization and historic growth.
Cassella brings a lot of enthusiasm to the team and thinks VDO360 is well-positioned to take advantage of the shift to AI-based cameras. He says, "With unmatched performance and value-based pricing, our goal is to lead the market in the AI auto-framing segment."
Former VP of Worldwide Channel Sales for VDO360, Michael Baker, gives Cassella his seal of approval. When Pat was Vice President of Educational Markets at VBrick Systems, the two had the opportunity to work together and drive explosive growth in the Educational market. Baker says, "Pat will take VDO360 to the next level of success through his sales and marketing experience and excellent reputation. He has my full confidence."
The rest of the team finds Pat is a natural fit, and they appreciate the impact he's already making. Chip Manning, Chief Operating Officer, says, "Pat brings wide-ranging complementary startup experience to VDO360. His addition to the team strengthens our position in all major markets, and he has hit the ground running."
Reach out to Pat at sales@vdo360.com for more information on future plans, updated sales enablement tools, and answers to your questions about VDO360 cameras.
ABOUT VDO360
VDO360 designs and manufactures next-generation video collaboration systems with a razor-sharp eye for what people need now and where technology is going. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the platforms people depend on. For additional information, visit vdo360.com.
SOURCE: VDO360.COM
Tamiko Willie
VDO360
tamiko@vdo360.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn