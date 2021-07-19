Thousands Expected to Demonstrate against Israel’s Destroying Ancient Graves and Totalitarian Crackdown on Orthodox Jews

NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several blocks of the bustling Manhattan’s Second Avenue will be closed by the New York City Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, for a mass demonstration organized by the Central Rabbinical Congress of USA and Canada, headed by tens of Orthodox rabbis and leaders. They will demonstrate a recent totalitarian crackdown on the Orthodox Jewish communities in Jerusalem, that culminated in throwing shock grenades on the community’s most respected torah giant and leader, Rabbi Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss, the 90 Years old Chief Rabbi of the Edah Haredith, the most recognized rabbinical court worldwide.

The personal attack against the Rabbi, when he came to express his opposition to the destruction of ancient graves, from around the second temple area, in Gush Etzion. The unheard-of attack on such a leader, followed intensified totalitarian actions to suppress the voice of Ultra-Orthodox Jews. The efforts included night-time raids at residences, ransacking apartments and terrorizing women and young children, on fabricated charges.

Why: Since its creation, the State of Israel, the state authorities showed a callous disregard to religious heritage sites, especially ancient graves that must be preserved in perpetuity. When Orthodox Jews spoke out against the destruction of graves, they were brutally silenced. This is in line with their attempts to diminish and root out religious Judaism.

In the latest iteration of their assault on Orthodox Judaism, Israeli police targeted the most respected leader, Rabbi Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss, the chief Rabbi of the Edah Haredith rabbinical court, who is the most respected rabbi by hundreds of thousands of Orthodox Jews.

The attack on Rabbi Weiss - while sitting in his car joining peaceful demonstrators against the destruction of the holy graves – is a new low in Israel’s crackdown and harassment of the Orthodox Jewish communities. The attack followed recent night-time raids and ransacking scores of houses of peaceful residents and the arrests of many community members on trumped up suspicions and charges.

The demonstration will decry the state of Israel’s nondemocratic tactics against religious Jews and will express solidarity with our persecuted brethren.

“Israel is the only country where a major religious leader can be attacked by government agents while peacefully sitting in his car. It is the only country where Orthodox Jews are subject to night-time raids for the sole reason of defending their religious way of life. It’s a shame that we have to turn out in New York to speak out against brutalizing our Jewish brethren by Israel, but this is sadly a reality. These third-world-country tactics to silence a community and change their way of life, has no place in a so-called democracy,” said Rabbi Isaac Green, a spokesman.