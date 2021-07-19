Specialty Snack Company to Expand in Henrico County, Creating 60 New Jobs

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Red River Foods, Inc., a U.S. supplier of premium specialty snacks headquartered in Richmond, will invest $16.5 million to establish a warehouse and processing facility for tree nuts, seeds, and dried fruits at 2840 Sprouse Drive in Henrico County. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 60 new jobs. “Red River Foods’ significant expansion speaks volumes about the business climate and top-notch talent in Central Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Food and beverage processing is Virginia’s second-largest manufacturing sector and one of our fastest-growing industries. Red River Foods has been based in Richmond for 30 years, and the company’s continued success here is another important testament to the Commonwealth’s status as the best place to do business.” Headquartered in the City of Richmond, Red River Foods has established a global reach serving more than 350 companies with over 40 products sourced from 30 countries. With offices on five continents and more than 1,000 employees, the company has supplied quality tree nuts, seeds, and dried fruits to the bakery, dairy, confectionary, cereal, and snack food industries for more than 40 years. A vertically integrated company, Red River takes control of the supply chain from harvest to the hands of customers, maintaining strong relationships with farmers, processors, and customers to ensure a quality product that is ethically and sustainably grown. “The Commonwealth’s food and beverage processing industry employs more than 42,000 Virginians and is a powerhouse for our economy thanks to investments by corporate partners like Red River Foods,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s commitment to quality and sustainability is commendable, and we are excited to welcome this new warehouse and processing facility to Henrico County.” “We have called the Richmond region home since my father, Jim Phipps, moved the company from New York City to Virginia in 1991,” said Dan Phipps, CEO of Red River Foods. “Although we have experienced tremendous growth since that time, a majority of our personnel expansion has been concentrated in cashew-growing countries within Africa and Asia. Investing in Henrico County is further investment in our value chain. Creating valuable jobs here in our local community is one step further in connecting our farmers to our customers.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Red River Foods is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. “We are thrilled that Red River Foods will expand its reach with the addition of warehousing capabilities at its Henrico County operation,” said member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors Reverend Tyrone E. Nelson. “The company’s strategic location provides access to markets both domestic and abroad. We wish the company great success as a contributor to Henrico’s thriving food manufacturing and processing community.” “The news that Red River Foods is expanding in Henrico County is a positive development for Virginia’s economy,” said Stephen A. Edwards, Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director. “Red River sources products from around the world, and The Port of Virginia is ready to help this company extend its reach by playing an integral role in its logistics supply chain. We look forward to helping Red River leverage the efficiency of this world-class port to help the company grow and prosper for years to come.” “This expansion of Red River Foods is a big boost to the economy of Henrico County,” said Senator Jennifer L. McClellan. “The new warehouse and processing facility will support 60 new jobs and help grow our economy in the greater Richmond area. Thank you to the Governor’s office and to Henrico County leaders for helping to make this investment possible.” “I am excited for the arrival of Red River Foods and the possibilities for economic impact on our community,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “When there is a commodity to be sold and individuals to be trained and employed, this creates a recipe for a successful Commonwealth. I am embracing and looking forward to helping make this another successful business operation for the company in Virginia.”