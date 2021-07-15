2021-07-15 12:05:20.817 Soon-To-Be Missouri Resident Wins $262,000 Prize

2021-07-15 12:05:20.817

Frank Hibler of Coal City, Illinois, is in the process of moving to the Show-Me State. During a recent visit, he purchased five Show Me Cash tickets, one of which proved to hold a winning combination.

Hibler picked four of his own sets of numbers, plus one Quick Pick play for the July 2 drawing. The morning after the drawing, he checked the winning Show Me Cash numbers and noticed one set looked familiar.

His Quick Pick play had matched all five numbers drawn.

“When I saw it, I thought, ‘Are you kidding me?’” he recalled.

Since there was another jackpot-winning ticket sold for the same drawing, Hibler won half of the $524,000 jackpot, or $262,000. He purchased his winning ticket at Snappy Mart, 3675 N. Highway 63, in West Plains.

Three days after Hibler’s win, another Show Me Cash ticket sold in West Plains matched all five numbers drawn to win a $78,000 prize, which has yet to be claimed. The July 5 winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 403. W. Broadway, in West Plains.