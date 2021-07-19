SOLD-OUT ROCKYGRASS FESTIVAL OFFERS VIDEO STREAMING
The festival lineup includes Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush Bluegrass Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Del McCoury Band, Della Mae, Tim O’Brien Band, Peter Rowan & Jerry Douglas and more.”LYONS, CO, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in its 49 year history, the celebrated RockyGrass bluegrass festival will offer a dynamic livestream. Produced by award-winning NOCOAST TV, the high-definition stream, which features 8 cameras and stereo audio, will be available July 23-25.
— Planet Bluegrass
The sold-out festival lineup includes Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush Bluegrass Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Del McCoury Band, Della Mae, Tim O’Brien Band, Peter Rowan & Jerry Douglas, the Lil Smokies, and more.
Planet Bluegrass has coordinated a unique on-stage collaboration to celebrate the life and music of the late flatpicking guitar legend Tony Rice featuring Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, David Grisman, Jerry Douglas, Bryan Sutton, Chris Eldridge, and Mark Schatz, who collectively have won 22 GRAMMY awards.
Béla Fleck’s Rockygrass appearance represents a special opportunity to get a preview of some of his new bluegrass tunes- his first in over 20 years.
To capture these unique moments, Planet Bluegrass will present a multi-camera stream, including exclusive merchandise, behind the scenes artist interviews, and some of RockyGrass’ epic campground jams. This is an outstanding chance for fans to participate in the festival virtually.
RockyGrass streaming tickets can be purchased at rockygrass.mandolin.com. Day passes are $20, and full weekend passes are $50.
About Planet Bluegrass
Planet Bluegrass has curated exceptional musical experiences in breathtaking Colorado environments for more than 30 years. They produce the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, RockyGrass, and The Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. The company is a leader in sustainable events, producing the world’s first 100 percent carbon neutral festival, all while cultivating a rich festival culture and community. For information please visit www.bluegrass.com.
Grace Barrett
Planet Bluegrass
+1 703-343-5386
email us here