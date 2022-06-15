SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LAUNCHES SHELTON ACADEMY
Offering Encouragement to Graduates Entering the Workforce by Reframing the Dreaded Entry-Level Job
The dreaded entry-level job should be on its way to extinction.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelton Capital Management (Shelton) today launched the Shelton Academy, a program for entry-level candidates that seeks to address the evolving demands of young professionals. The program is an 18-month, full-time, paid opportunity for recent graduates interested in starting their career in the financial services industry.
— Steve Rogers, CEO, Shelton Capital Managewment
More than simply offering graduates a foot in the door, Shelton Academy provides a broad set of skills and hands-on experiences from fund administration and client service to sales & marketing. Shelton recognizes that for this new generation of employees, a competitive salary is no longer enough.
Many entering the workforce expect to find both personal purpose and growth opportunities in their careers. Changing expectations require that employers give entry-level employees the opportunity to engage with all sectors of the business in order to understand the company’s wider purpose and their own role within the company to remain competitive in the current job market.
“The dreaded entry-level job should be on its way to extinction,” said Steve Rogers, CEO of Shelton. “Shelton Academy is a fresh approach that can equip young professionals with a holistic understanding of business in a way they would never get through the traditional entry-level job.”
In addition to work experience in each segment of this business, the program also empowers its participants by investing in their education. Candidates accepted into Shelton Academy will receive resources and training to obtain the FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses, education necessary for those intending to continue their career in financial services.
“Many recent graduates have not developed a meaningful grasp of their own professional strengths and weaknesses or even what role would best build upon their existing knowledge and skills because they do not have enough real-world work experience,” said Amy Grillot, Human Resources and Operations Manager at Shelton. “Therein lies the value of our program; each candidate will have the opportunity to build skills in different departments exposing which roles they excel in and may be interested in pursuing after the completion of the program.”
About Shelton Capital Management
Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager offering investment solutions including mutual funds and separate accounts to the clients of wealth managers, the retirement plan market, and individual investors. Founded in 1985, Shelton Capital Management has maintained consistent investment principles and a steadfast focus on authentic customer service. Shelton Capital Management manages over $3.8 billion in client assets as of 3/31/22. For additional information, please visit http://sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9938.
Important Information
Mutual funds are offered through RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and an affiliate of Shelton Capital Management. Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus, visit http://sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9988. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing. There are no assurances that a fund will achieve its objective and /or strategy. Investments are not FDIC insured or bank guaranteed and may lose value.
INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.
