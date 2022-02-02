Submit Release
INDUSTRY VETERAN MATTHEW GUNTER JOINS SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Newest member of Sales & Marketing team enhances commitment to Advisor community

Matt’s background and experience is a great fit given Shelton Capital Management’s focus on serving the professional advisor.”
— Shelton Capital Managing Director Dennis Clark
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelton Capital Management today announced that Matthew Gunter has joined the firm as Director, Advisor Services covering the Eastern U.S. Based in the Denver, Colorado office, Matt will manage the invaluable relationship Shelton Capital has with wealth managers, independent financial advisors and other financial service providers.

Matt has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Before joining Shelton Capital Management, Matt held several similar positions at Westcore Funds and Segall, Bryant & Hamill, the Scout Funds and American Century Investments. Matt earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Missouri and currently holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 63, and 65 registrations.

“Matt’s background and experience is a great fit given Shelton Capital Management’s focus on serving the professional advisor. Our growing suite of sophisticated investment solutions supported by a team of professionals has us well-positioned to compete for allocations in portfolios recommended by advisors to their clients,” said Managing Director Dennis Clark.

For additional information on this or any of the firm’s investment solutions, please contact Shelton Capital Management at (800) 955-9938 or visit the website at https://sheltoncap.com.

About Shelton Capital Management
Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager offering investment solutions including mutual funds and separate accounts to the clients of wealth managers, the retirement plan market, and individual investors. Founded in 1985, Shelton Capital Management has maintained consistent investment principles and a steadfast focus on authentic customer service. Shelton Capital Management manages over $4 billion in client assets as of 12/31/2021. For additional information, please visit https://sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9938.

Important Information
Mutual funds are offered through RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and an affiliate of Shelton Capital Management.

Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus, visit https://sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9988. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing. There are no assurances that a fund will achieve its objective and/or strategy. Investments are not FDIC insured or bank guaranteed and may lose value.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.

