07-19-2021 $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Alderson, WV

CHARLESTON, W.VA. –– A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at Little General #2150 on Alta Drive in Alderson, WV from Saturday’s July 17th Powerball drawing.

The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball, and the Powerplay option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times.