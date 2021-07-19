SC DSS Honors July Employees of the Month

July 19, 2021 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Leasharn Hopkins, Procurement & Contract Management Services, State Office; Rebecca Hudson, Child Welfare Services, Columbia; Henry Sulton, Economic Services, State Office; Ebony Sumpter, Adult Advocacy, Calhoun; Dottie Ingram, General Counsel Services; Frank Harris, Training Division; and Pam Gallman, Child Support Services, Columbia.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.

