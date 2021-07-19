American Fidelity Named One of the Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials
Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored American Fidelity as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™.
The Company has a strong focus on developing Colleagues and empowering innovation.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored American Fidelity as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™. This is American Fidelity’s fifth appearance on the list, this year coming in at No. 31.
— Marissa Walker, VP of Employer Services
The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. In that survey, 91% of Colleagues said American Fidelity is a great place to work.
Born between 1981 and 1997, many millennials hold leadership positions around the Company. One example is Marissa Walker, VP of Employer Services, who manages a team of 150 Colleagues who handle account administration for our Customers.
“I have had the pleasure of working for American Fidelity over the past 12 years. I am a true testimonial of the promote from within culture,” said Walker. “The Company has a strong focus on developing Colleagues and empowering innovation. I started out as a Customer service representative, and American Fidelity has given me so many opportunities to flourish and grow my skills and knowledge to be in the position I am today.”
The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ treat their employees like people, not just employees” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity was recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021, as selected by Great Place to Work.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2020, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2020 and Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents 2020.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care in 2019. IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2021.
