Gain insight into the latest treatments for Glaucoma and Dry-Eye Disease at Ophthalmic Drugs Conference 2021
SMi Group reports: Exploring the unique challenges and latest breakthroughs in ocular drug development and deliveryLONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ophthalmic drug market is forecast to surpass $60 billion USD by 2025 with increasing focus from the industry on alternative delivery approaches and improving the effectiveness of the current repertoire of drugs in order to grow away from intravitreal injections and other surgical approaches to ocular therapy.
With this in mind the upcoming conference in November will offer peer-to-peer networking opportunities with leaders in the ophthalmic sphere, from Heads of Drug Development and Senior Directors of Ophthalmology, all the way to academic forerunners in the research into ocular therapy.
Download the brochure to see full agenda and speaker line-up: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/einpr3
Benefits of attending:
• Gain insight into the latest treatments for Glaucoma and Dry-Eye Disease from Aerie Pharmaceuticals
• Examine the challenges of designing the right drug for topical drug delivery to the retina with Ocuterra Therapeutics
• Understand the advancements in treatments for inherited retinal diseases from ProQR
• Explore the design and characteristics of a durable local ocular formulation with forwardvue pharma
• Discuss patient centricity as a driver for drug delivery innovation in ophthalmology with Roche
• Discovera novel target for Geographic Atrophy and Diabetic Retinopathy with InflammX Therapeutics
• Review the hidden and unmet clinical need of Diabetic Macular Ischemia with Boehringer Ingelheim
• Receive key updates on ocular gene therapy from SparingVision
• Uncover the clinical development and regulatory landscape for ophthalmic products in the UK and Europe from Bayer
Register online www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/einpr3
Proudly Sponsored by Experimentica & TALLC
For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088
--END--
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here