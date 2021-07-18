» News » 2021 » Cuivre River State Park celebrates nocturnal polli...

Cuivre River State Park celebrates nocturnal pollinators at Moth Night event July 31

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 18, 2021 – Cuivre River State Park staff invites the public to attend a celebration of its nocturnal pollinators from 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The event will be held in the equestrian day-use area of the park.

After a short program about different species of moths found in Missouri, park staff will set up black lights and an ultra-bright mercury vapor light to attract moths and other nocturnal insects. Fascinating insects have shown up to the light in the past, including water beetles, treehoppers, long-horned beetles and even butterflies.

The insects will be counted and added to the official park record and will be submitted as part of a statewide effort to record species in Missouri State Parks. A new species for the park is found almost every time a survey is completed.

This event is free and open to the public. Participants should bring chairs, flashlights, cameras, and a keen sense of awe and wonder.

Cuivre River State Park is located at 678 State Route 147, Troy, north of Interstate 70. For information about the event, call the park office at 636-528-7247.

