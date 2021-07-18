» News » 2021 » Current River State Park hosts Blackberry Brambler...

Current River State Park hosts Blackberry Bramblers workshop July 25 and 26

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 18, 2021 – Interpretive staff at Current River State Park invites the public to a blackberry feast at the Blackberry Bramblers workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 or Monday, July 26.

Park staff will make a wide range of wild blackberry treats for participants to sample and learn how to make including blackberry jelly, blackberry kefir ice cream, blackberry cobbler and more. All blackberries will be provided. For those who would like to take jelly home, please bring a small jar to the workshop.

This is an informative and hands-on class. Participants should bring their own lunch.

Space is limited and registration is required. Those interested in attending, should call Connie at 573-751-1224 or email connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov to register.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Current River State Park is located at 11053 CR 19D, Salem, in southeast Missouri. For more information about the park, call 573-751-6414.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###