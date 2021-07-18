» News » 2021 » Ha Ha Tonka State Park hosts outdoor games and act...

Ha Ha Tonka State Park hosts outdoor games and activities July 31

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 18, 2021 – Ha Ha Tonka State Park staff invites visitors to “get out and play!” at the visitor center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in more than 10 outdoor games and activities, including horseshoes, washer toss, cornhole, ladder ball, disc golf and more.

To get to the visitor center from Highway 54, turn onto State Road D and continue for approximately 1.5 miles. The visitor center will be on the right at 1491 State Road D, Camdenton.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located just south of Camdenton on State Road D, near the Lake of the Ozarks. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-346-2986.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###