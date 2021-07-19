» News » 2021 » Echo Bluff State Park hosts public information mee...

Echo Bluff State Park hosts public information meeting July 31

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 19, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Echo Bluff State Park on Saturday, July 31. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. at the amphitheater.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Echo Bluff State Park is located at 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, in southeast Missouri. For more information, please contact Echo Bluff State Park at 573-751-5211.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###