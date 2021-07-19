Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR investigating black water entering Wapello County creek

CHILLICOTHE - Responding to a complaint received just before noon today, DNR staff found black water entering South Avery Creek about one mile southwest of Chillicothe in Wapello County.

DNR staff traced the material to Ecosystems trucking operation run by Jeffrey Klodt of Chillicothe. Klodt said he was land applying wastewater from the city of Osceola’s wastewater treatment plant. The black liquid ran off the hilltop, following a mile-long course into an underground tile inlet, through a field and road ditch before entering the creek.

The amount of wastewater reaching the creek is unknown, but Klodt said six semitrailers had already unloaded at the site.

DNR staff told Klodt to cease unloading wastewater. Water samples from the creek are being sent for laboratory analysis. Staff did not see any dead fish in the creek.

DNR recommends keeping children, pets and livestock out of the stream until 24 to 48 hours after the discharge stops.

The DNR will continue to monitor the situation, and consider appropriate cleanup and enforcement action.

DNR investigating black water entering Wapello County creek

