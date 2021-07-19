Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,138 in the last 365 days.

Save the Date – Air Advisory Group Meeting on July 29

Please join us July 29 to learn about the background and rationale as we consider requiring electronic submittals. Electronic submittals could include air emissions inventory reporting, air permit applications and other air quality documents. This is your opportunity to provide informal input on a draft rule proposal affecting air construction and Title V permit applications, and air emissions inventory reporting. A copy of the draft rule will be available by July 22 for a two-week informal review and comment period.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Zoom. To register, please go to (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83632120139?pwd=UmwraDJMZDdmQ3hvTWJnblNETnkvdz09). 

Beginning July 22, registered participants will receive the agenda and meeting materials, including draft rule language. The information will also be posted on the Public Participation website under Workgroups—Air Electronic Submittals Advisory Group.  

Please contact Jessica Reese McIntyre at Jessica.Reesemcintyre@dnr.iowa.gov with any questions or concerns about registering for the meeting or accessing the meeting materials.

You just read:

Save the Date – Air Advisory Group Meeting on July 29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.