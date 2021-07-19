Save the Date – Air Advisory Group Meeting on July 29

Please join us July 29 to learn about the background and rationale as we consider requiring electronic submittals. Electronic submittals could include air emissions inventory reporting, air permit applications and other air quality documents. This is your opportunity to provide informal input on a draft rule proposal affecting air construction and Title V permit applications, and air emissions inventory reporting. A copy of the draft rule will be available by July 22 for a two-week informal review and comment period.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Zoom. To register, please go to (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83632120139?pwd= UmwraDJMZDdmQ3hvTWJnblNETnkvdz 09).

Beginning July 22, registered participants will receive the agenda and meeting materials, including draft rule language. The information will also be posted on the Public Participation website under Workgroups—Air Electronic Submittals Advisory Group.

Please contact Jessica Reese McIntyre at Jessica.Reesemcintyre@dnr. iowa.gov with any questions or concerns about registering for the meeting or accessing the meeting materials.