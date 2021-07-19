Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Carl O. Sherman says “Let's talk! State of Emergency: the fight for voting rights”

Carl O. Sherman says "Let's talk! State of Emergency: the fight for voting rights"

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
07/19/2021

LANCASTER – State Representative Carl O. Sherman will be hosting a town hall Monday, July 19 at 6 p.m. CST; State of Emergency: The Fight for Voting Rights. The event will be moderated by Cheryl Smith of the Garland Journal and Texas Metro News.

Constituents, media, interested Texans and beyond will have a chance Monday night to listen to an informative discussion by Representative Sherman talking about HB 3, the quorum break, and the need for Congress to take action on the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“Texas has one of the most restrictive voting processes in the country and we do not have a lot of time because the threat of our democracy is at hand,” Sherman said. “Please join me Monday and I look forward to your questions and comments.”

WHAT: State of Emergency: The Fight for Voting Rights WHEN: Monday, July 19 at 6 p.m. CST Watch Live: https://www.facebook.com/CarlOShermanTX

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

