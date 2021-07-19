PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 4010 (Little Buffalo Road) Project near Little Buffalo State Park, Perry County

​Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 4010 (Little Buffalo Road) bridge preservation project over Little Buffalo Creek in Centre and Juniata townships, Perry County. The purpose of the project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient access on Route 4010 over Little Buffalo Creek.

The anticipated work on the bridge includes the superstructure replacement of an existing single-span steel rolled beam bridge. Modifications and repairs will be made to the existing abutments. The bridge consists of two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders. The bridge was constructed in 1961 and needs superstructure repairs with modifications to the existing abutments to increase the lifespan and drivability of the structure.

Route 4010 traffic will be maintained via a temporary 8-mile detour. The detour consists of using the following routes: Route 1011 (Gill Hill Road), Route 4008 (Middle Ridge Road), and Route 4005 (Cold Storage Road).

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2023 construction season. The duration of construction is anticipated to last approximately 2 months. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from July 19, 2021 to August 20, 2021.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Perry County box then the tile marked Little Buffalo Road over Little Buffalo Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Gladis Silverio, PennDOT Project Manager, at gsilverio@pa.gov or 717-705-6207.

