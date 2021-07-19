Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Wade Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 18, 2021, in the 2600 block of Wade Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:23 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. An additional victim, an adult male, walked into an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect vehicle can be described as a silver SUV, possibly a Lexus. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.