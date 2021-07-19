Two Hikers Rescued in Separate Incidents

CONTACT: Lieutenant James Kneeland 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 19, 2021

Lincoln, NH – On Sunday, July 18, at 3:05p.m., the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department was notified of a hiker suffering a medical emergency on the Liberty Springs Trail in Lincoln. Samuel Mitchell, 67, of Belfast, ME, was hiking as part of a group when he experienced a medical emergency and was not able to continue. Members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the trail to provide aid. Mitchell was able to descend the trail a short distance and rescuers met with him on the trail about 1.6 miles from the bike path at 4:40 p.m. Mitchell was placed in a litter and carried down to the trailhead, arriving at 7:00 p.m. Mitchell received additional medical treatment from members of the Franconia Life Squad and he was then transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare. The hiking party was very well equipped and prepared for the intended hike.

Thornton, NH – At 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, while rescue crews were responding to a medical emergency on Liberty Spring Trail, a second call of an injured hiker on Dickey Mountain in Thornton was reported to New Hampshire Fish and Game. The solo female hiker reported a lower leg injury that prevented her from continuing without assistance. The hiker was located about 2.2 miles from the trailhead near the summit of Dickey Mountain. A crew from Campton/Thornton Fire Department and a member of Waterville Valley Department of Safety were already heading up the trail and it was determined more help would be needed. Members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue and Conservation Officers were called to respond. As the rescue team neared the bike path on Liberty Spring Trail additional rescuers were sent from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue to Dickey Mountain to assist with the carryout. At 9:20 p.m., the rescue team arrived at the trailhead. The hiker, identified as 51-year-old Christina Walen of Westford, MA was taken by Campton/Thornton Fire Department to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation and treatment. Walen was well prepared for a day hike and the trail conditions.

Conservation Officers would like to remind anyone planning to enjoy the outdoors this summer to plan ahead and make safe decisions. Hikers should be prepared with essential hiking equipment and familiar with the terrain and the challenges it can pose. Please visit http://www.hikesafe.com for more information.