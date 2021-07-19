Tim James to Present “Build an Amazing Video Strategy” at Unfair Advantage Automotive Mastermind Group (UAAMG)
This presentation will show dealers how they can strategically place videos throughout the customer’s buying cycle, in the right place at the right time, in order to drive more leads and sales”URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlickFusion’s COO Tim James will present “Build an Amazing Video Strategy” at the Unfair Advantage Automotive Mastermind Group (UAAMG), August 5, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
— Tim James, COO, FlickFusion
“Many dealerships are doing a great job producing video content; however, many dealers don’t have a strategy beyond just posting that content on Facebook or their website,” said Tim James, COO of Flick Fusion. “This presentation will show dealers how they can strategically place videos throughout the customer’s buying cycle, in the right place at the right time, in order to drive more leads and sales.”
James’ presentation will focus on utilizing technology to maximize the impact of video content across multiple touch-points and during every step of a car buyer’s journey, to provide the best online shopping experience for customers.
UAAMG attendees will leave with the following takeaways:
• What video content has the biggest impact on sales
• How to utilize technology to maximize the informational and emotional value of their video content while making certain that their video content is being seen by the right shopper at the right time of the buying cycle.
• How to integrate video content into the lead follow-up process to increase appointments set and appointment shows
• A new way to utilize Web RTC (Real-Time Communication) live streaming technology to connect with shoppers who can’t be reached with ZOOM or other popular live streaming services.
FlickFusion is a Platinum Partner sponsor for the UAAMG event, which is designed for top-performing dealers and managers who are ready to implement proven strategies that will help them become the best in the business.
For more information about UAAMG or to register for the event, visit https://unfairadvantagemastermind.com/
For more information about FlickFusion visit http://flickfusion.com
About FlickFusion
FlickFusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.
FlickFusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The FlickFusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 3,500 brands and preferred partners.
Holly Forsberg
Carter West Public Relations
+1 602-680-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn