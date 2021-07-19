Tayana Solutions delivers multiple modules of Acumatica and Acu Process Manufacturing in low budget.
Acu Process Manufacturing
APM is designed for formula or recipe-based, batch manufacturers who require QC, production costing, lot traceability, recalls, and compliance reporting.
System is seamless to use as it is native to the Acumatica system and integrates well with other modules”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With demand to fulfil upwards of 500 orders a day and to manufacture upwards of 20,000 plus products in a day, Big Country Raw is able to handle their production and order fulfillment seamlessly using Acumatica Cloud ERP. They are confident of meeting higher demands and greater growth using Acumatica’s flexibility and scale.
— Brian Teichgraf
Robert Brouwer, co-founder of Big Country Raw said we needed an Acumatica Partner who understands all modules and its financial implications. We found a perfect combination of these coupled with manufacturing expertise with Tayana and I am glad we chose them. They helped us deliver efficiently avoiding scope creep and within the desired budget. Their project execution model was refreshing where their subject-matter experts guided our team effortlessly towards successful implementation.
Vijay Ural, President, Tayana Solutions commented, it was pleasure working with Big Country Raw’s experienced and friendly team. Although it was demanding to implement several modules of Acumatica in record budget, we were able to manage due to our global delivery model. We hope to repeat this success with many other clients in the coming months using our Center of Excellence (COE) for Acumatica by helping save significant implementation costs to them.
About Big Country Raw (www.bigcountryraw.ca)
BCR is Ontario's largest and fastest growing raw pet food brands. With an impressive selection of nearly 600 SKUs made of highest quality ingredients sourced locally from Canadian farmers and processors has become most comprehensive raw brand in Canada. With over 1000+ retail locations that stock their products, they are passionate about producing high quality premium raw pet food products for dogs and cats.
About Acumatica:
Acumatica Cloud ERP is the connected business platform empowering customers to transform their business by putting customer success at the heart of all their operations. Digitally resilient companies rely on Acumatica, the most adaptable business management solution for growing small and midmarket organizations. Register for Acumatica Summit 2021 Keynote Livestream
to see all the upcoming industry news and product features.
About Tayana Solutions
Tayana Solutions provides end-to-end software consulting, ranging from eCommerce, Manufacturing, Quality, to Customization. We specialize in Process Manufacturing domain catering to their unique set of demands that is not understood by general manufacturing products. They are Gold Certified VAR and ISV partner for Acumatica. Please visit www.TayanaSolutions.com to learn more about compassionate & reasonable service provider to experience the benefits of digital transformation.
Vijay Ural
Tayana Solutions
+1 (678) 910-2774
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn