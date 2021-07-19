Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Strategies & Opportunities In The Laboratory Automation Systems Market 2021

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global laboratory automation systems market is expected to grow from $4.85 billion in 2020 to $5.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The laboratory automation systems market is expected to reach $6.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Increased demand for microbiology testing and standardization of sample-collection devices for microbiology culture has driven the adoption of automated laboratory systems for culture-based laboratory testing in clinical microbiology.

The laboratory automation systems market consists of sales of laboratory automation systems and related services. The laboratory automation system speeds up the processes such as, drug discovery, vaccine production, and others. Laboratory automation systems include clinical laboratory machines, equipment, and instruments, which analyze and automate many samples in the laboratory with minimal human intervention.

Trends In The Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market

The hospital laboratories are increasingly adopting RFID technology for laboratory automation systems due to its better productivity and product quality, reduced costs for technology, error reduction, faster delivery of samples and reduced human intervention. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is an automatic system of identification based on wireless communication, consisting of a tag and a reader which can communicate through radio frequency. RFID technology is similar to bar code technology, but is more beneficial as it can perform some additional functions and actions automatically without human intervention than bar code technology. A RFID system is equipped with a transponder, transceiver, and a data processing unit to meet enhanced identification and tracking requirements in hospital laboratories. Laboratory automated systems use RFID tags attached with patient samples for identification, and smart cards to store patient’s data under a work station which monitors the process in the laboratory.

Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Segments:

The global laboratory automation systems market is further segmented based on equipment and software, application, end user, type and geography.

By Equipment & Software: Automated Liquid Handling, Microplate Readers, Standalone Robots, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Software And Informatics, Other Equipment

By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions, Other Applications

By End User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Hospitals And Private Labs, Academic Institutes

By Type: Modular Automation, Total Lab Automation

By Geography: The global laboratory automation systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global laboratory automation systems market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global laboratory automation systems market, laboratory automation systems global market share, laboratory automation systems market players, laboratory automation systems global market segments and geographies, laboratory automation systems global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Laboratory Automation Systems Market Organizations Covered: Tecan Group, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Danaher.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

