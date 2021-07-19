TunesBank Released a Powerful Audible Converter for Converting Audible Books to MP3, M4A, etc.
TunesBank Audible Converter can convert AA/AAX audiobooks to MP3, M4A, FLAC and WAV, so that make all Audible books playable freely.BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TunesBank Software (http://www.tunesbank.com/), the leading multimedia software developer and producer, has officially released a new product called TunesBank Audible Converter, dedicating to help Audible users easily convert Audible fils to MP3, M4A, FLAC, WAV for offline playback on any device and media player, such as MP3 player, iPods, Sony Walkman, iRiver, PSP, Kindle, iPhone, Android, etc.
After downloading Audible AAX or AA audiobooks to computer, you can't transfer and play Audible files on generic MP3 players, iPod nano, or other non-audible-approved devices. Therefore, there is a great need for dedicated decrypting tools to convert the specific .aa and .aax audiobooks. "We aims to give Audible lovers a hand to play Audible Audiobook on all devices and players by converting Audible books to popular formats with high quality. That's why TunesBank Audible Converter was born. This useful utility is specially designed for anyone who wants to listen to Audible books everywhere." Baron Griffiths said, the the product manager of TunesBank.
As a multifunctional Audible converter, TunesBank Audible Converter is a powerful AA/AAX converter, as well as a professional Audible converter. By using this tool, users can not only can convert .aa or .aax files, but also convert Audible Books to MP3, M4A, FLAC and WAV format with original quality and chapter kept. With its simple user interface, users can directly drag and drop the AA/AAX Audible files to the program, and set output settings, then start conversion!
The Main Features
An Easy-to-use Audible AA/AAX Converter
TunesBank uses an advanced and exclusive AA or AAX converting technology, users can easily convert the .aa and .aax Audible files to plain audio format, helping users play the audiobooks on any devices without Audible account authorization. Apart from this, TunesBank Audible Converter works alone without launching iTunes or Audible app installation, just add the downloaded AA/AAX files to the converter and start to convert them.
Support Multiple Formats
The idea behind this utility is to help you convert all Audible AA and AAX files into popular audio formats compatible with most media players and devices. This great Audible converter is capable of converting AA and AAX to MP3, M4A, FALC or WAV formats, if you want to use, transfer, play or burn the Audible files, you can convert Audible books to different format, the output audiobooks can be played on any devices such as MP3 player, iPod, iPad, iPhone, Kindle, Sony Walkman, iRiver, Apple TV, smart TV, PS4 and other Android phones or tablets.
Customize Output Quality
Another attractive feature over other programs is the output quality. It will preserve 100% original quality for Audible audiobooks. Another advantage of this software is that it allows users to customize the bit rate and sample rate to obtain high-quality audiobooks.
Runs at 700X Super Speed
By adding an advanced decryption processor to the program, it can proceed at up to 700X super faster speed without causing any quality loss. Batch conversion allows users to add multiple Audible files for conversion at once, saving much time of users' busy life.
Built-in ID3 Tag Editor
When converting Audible audiobooks to MP3 or M4A, it can preserve the original ID3 tags and original chapters of audiobooks. Thanks to the built-in ID3 tag editor, you can edit the ID3 tags as needed, such as the book cover, artist, album, title, year, genre, etc.
A Smart Audible Splitter Tool
The built-in Audiobook Splitter can split large audiobooks to small parts by time or chapters, which is more convenient for users to store, control and play Audible book on small MP3 players and portable devices.
Supported System:
TunesBank Audible Converter is a desktop application available for Windows and macOS, and completely supports Windows 10/8.1/8/7 (64-bit), Mac OS X 10.12 or higher, including macOS Big Sur 11.5.
About TunesBank Software
TunesBank has an innovative and professional development team and support team that have been doing their best to develop and provide utility programs for converting Audible audiobooks, iTunes music and audiobooks, Apple Music, Spotify, etc. TunesBank Software's mission is to bring free to digital life and improve user experience. If you want to learn more about TunesBank, please visit its official website.
