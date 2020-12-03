TunesBank Apple Music Converter and Spotify Music Converter have been Released
TunesBank has released Apple Music Converter and Spotify Music Converter for users make all the songs from Apple Music and Spotify playable on any devices.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TunesBank, (http://www.tunesbank.com/), a trusted software developer that specializes in developing professional and diversified multimedia conversion and recording software, today announces its two new software software - TunesBank Apple Music Converter and TunesBank Spotify Music Converter. After hard research and development by TunesBank R&D team, after multiple testing and converting songs on different Windows/Mac operating systems, it can achieve a successful conversion rate of 99%. TunesBank Apple Music Converter can convert Apple Music tracks, iTunes M4P songs, iTunes audiobooks and Audible audiobooks to MP3, M4A, FLAC, AAC, AC3 and WAV format, the TunesBank Spotify Music Converter is able to help Spotify Free & Premium users to download Spotify songs, albums, playlists and podcasts for offline playback, as well as converting Spotify to MP3, M4A and FLAC for offline playback on any devices. Both two powerful and useful converters helps Apple Music users as well as Spotify Music users for enjoying songs freely.
TunesBank Spotify Music Converter also is a powerful Spotify download program for Windows and Macs, it can easily to convert Spotify songs to MP3, M4A, FLAC, WAV, as well as Spotify playlist, podcast, and radio. Furthermore, TunesBank Spotify Music Converter also can to record audio from Spotify Web Player and Spotify Desktop, Spotify user can record DRM-encrypted OOG songs to as DRM-free MP3, M4A and FLAC losslessly with original ID3 tags preserved. With the help of the Spotify music converter, either Spotify Free or premium users can easily download and save Spotify music to a local computer, so that all users can play Spotify songs on most MP3 players and mobile devices. Now such a useful and reliable tool for all users is available at: https://www.tunesbank.com/
Features of TunesBank Spotify Music Converter:
Download Audio Files from Spotify Freely
TunesBank supports downloading Spotify songs, playlists, albums, podcasts, audiobooks and radio. With it, users can easily save DRM-free Spotify songs on a computer as well as transfer converted songs to other devices for offline listening.
Convert Spotify Music to MP3, M4A, FLAC
After adding songs to TunesBank Spotify Music Converter, you will find that it supports downloading Spotify songs as unprotected MP3, M4A, FLAC and WAV files. You can choose any file format according to your needs.
5X Speed & Lossless Audio Output
5x faster conversion speed allows for faster conversion of Spotify tracks. Besides, TunesBank Spotify Music Converter will keep the original audio quality when downloading Spotify songs to MP3. If necessary, users are allowed to adjust the sampling rate and bit rate parameters to obtain higher output quality.
Keep ID tags, metadata with losselss quality
When converting Spotify tracks, TunesBank will retain all ID3 tags, such as title, artist, album, cover, and genre. In this way, you can organize your music more easily.
Batch Download Spotify Music
TunesBank is time-saving, it supports batch download of all Spotify songs in one click. It is useful when you need to convert the entire Spotify playlist.
Convert Spotify Music to Different Format At Once
Unlike other Spotify Music Converter converters, TunesBank Spotify Music Converter allows users to convert Spotify songs to MP3, M4A, FLAC or WAV format in batch. After adding songs, you can convert all Spotify music to the same format. Or you can convert different songs to different formats in batch. Moreover, you can also select output audio quality from low, normal, high or set bitrate, sample rate according to your needs.
Download Spotify Songs without Premium
Do you want to enjoy Spotify premium features with free account? TunesBank Spotify Music Converter promises that all users can download Spotify songs, albums or playlists for free, regardless of Spotify Free or Premium users.
About TunesBank
TunesBank software, a multimedia desktop solution provider, is committed to providing users with a more exciting digital life, the featured products - Apple Music converter and Spotify Music converter will be of great benefits to music lovers for listening to music freely. TunesBank's mission is to provide users with the best media solutions and services, bring users freely music life. TunesBank become more and more popular among worldwide customers and will spare no effort to offers more useful software for all users. For more information about TunesBank, please visit http://www.tunesbank.com/ .
