The polycystic ovary syndrome market, is anticipated to be worth USD 5 billion by 2031 By claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polycystic ovary syndrome affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age. The exact cause of the condition is unknown; however, obesity, high levels of inflammation and insulin resistance are the common risk factors

Currently, there is no cure for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS / PCOD), however the affiliated symptoms can be treated using a combination of different types of medications, including insulin-sensitizing agents, oral contraceptives, anti-androgens and anti-obesity drugs. The research activities, including clinical investigations in this domain are being driven by both industry and non-industry players.

Key Market Insights

Currently, more than 60 drugs are marketed / under development for PCOS

More than 80% of the drugs in the market are designed for symptomatic treatment of PCOS whilst a few drugs are being evaluated for curing this clinical condition. Among various types of drugs available, hormonal contraceptives and insulin sensitizing agents are used for the first line treatment. Popular hormonal contraceptives include Beyaz®, Clomid®, Diane 35® and Yasmin®.

More than 40 industry and non-industry players are engaged in the development of drugs for PCOS

Majority of the industry players (70%) are very large firms (having more than 500 employees). North America is the current hub, where close to 45% players are based. This is followed by Europe (28%), Asia-Pacific (9%), and Middle East and North Africa (7%).

Around 700 clinical trials are currently evaluating the therapeutics effects of drugs for PCOS, worldwide

It is worth mentioning that more than 50% of the trials were / are being conducted in Europe and Asia-Pacific region; however, more than 80% of the patients are enrolled in clinical trials being conducted in North America. Further, 86% of the total trials are being sponsored by non-industry players.

More than 400 grants have been awarded to support research on drugs for PCOS, since 2016

An estimated USD 168.2 million in grants have been awarded to various companies / organizations working in this domain during the time period between 2016 -April 2021. Almost 60% of the total grant amount was funded by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Around 60 eminent scientists (identified as key opinion leaders (KOLs)) are involved in the clinical trials of drugs for PCOS

More than 30% of these KOLs are associated with the organizations based in Asia-Pacific, followed by those in Middle East and North Africa (28%), North America (22%) and Europe (17%). Majority of these KOLs are currently affiliated to schools and universities.

Close to 3,800 patents have been filed / granted related to PCOS, since 2016

Around 60% of these are patent applications, while rest of the patents have been granted. Further, R&D activity related to PCOS is largely concentrated in the US, where over 50% of the total number of patents were filed. Leading industry players (in terms of the size of intellectual property portfolio) include Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Merck and Zafgen.



The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4%, during the period 2021-2031

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be driven by the sales of insulin-sensitizing agents that are expected to capture over 45% of the market share by 2031. Further, majority share (83%) of the market is captured by oral drugs

Key Questions Answered

 What are the prevalent R&D trends related to PCOS?

 What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders in this area?

 Which are the principal therapies being developed for PCOS?

 Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this field?

 What are the contributions of big pharma players in this field?

 Which are the key geographies where research on polycystic ovarian syndrome is being conducted?

 Which are the leading administering institute centers supporting the research in this field?

 How has the intellectual property landscape in this market evolved over the years?

 Who are the key opinion leaders / experts in this field?

 What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 5 billion (by 2031) financial opportunity within the PCOS market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Drug Class

 Insulin Sensitizing Agents

 Oral Contraceptives

 Anti-Androgens

 Anti-Obesity

 Route of Administration

 Oral

 Subcutaneous

 Intravenous

 Others

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America (US, Canada)

 Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK)

 Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Australia, China, India and Japan)



The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), drug portfolio, details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.

 AbbVie

 Bayer

 GlaxoSmithKline

 Lupin Pharmaceuticals

 Merck

 Pfizer

 Takeda

 Teva Pharmaceuticals

