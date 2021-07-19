Mortgage Banking Expert George Ballew to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout his 30 year career in mortgage banking, George Ballew has built mortgage operations and mortgage divisions for financial institutions all over the country.

When George starts a new project he wants to grow, he makes it sound so exciting that everybody wants to be a part of it.

“I really love mortgage banking, serving the customers along with mortgage lending,” says George. I get people excited about what I do because I love what I do. I motivate people because they can feel I love what I do.”

Currently, George is Senior Vice President of a large financial institution located in Central Virginia.

George says his favorite part of the job is working with first time home buyers that are purchasing their first house.

“They're normally young people that have never been through the process and have no idea what's going on,” says George. “They're already nervous because they're borrowing more money than they've ever borrowed in their life, so I walk them through the process. They need reassuring that they're doing the right thing for them, for their future, for their family, a place to live that will give them stability in their community.

George also enjoys helping employees, especially new employees, grow in their careers.

“Some of them don’t even know if they want to be in mortgage banking, but this is giving them a career, an opportunity to help people realize their lifelong dream of owning a home. Someone once asked me when I will retire and I told them this “I've always said when this job stops being fun, I'll be ready to retire. So far it hasn't.”

