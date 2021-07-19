Derby Barracks/Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Canaan, VT

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice

ACCUSED: Jonathan Houle

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/10/2021, the Vermont State Police became aware that Jonathan Houle

intimidated a witness in a contested case by threatening the person by phone. After an investigation

was conducted, Houle, who was already housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury,

was issued a citation to answer to the charge of Obstruction of Justice.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/21 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Essex County

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the

criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.