Derby Barracks/Obstruction of Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/10/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Canaan, VT
VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice
ACCUSED: Jonathan Houle
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/10/2021, the Vermont State Police became aware that Jonathan Houle
intimidated a witness in a contested case by threatening the person by phone. After an investigation
was conducted, Houle, who was already housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury,
was issued a citation to answer to the charge of Obstruction of Justice.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/21 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Essex County
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the
criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.