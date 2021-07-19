Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,139 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Canaan, VT

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Houle                                                

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/10/2021, the Vermont State Police became aware that Jonathan Houle

intimidated a witness in a contested case by threatening the person by phone. After an investigation

was conducted, Houle, who was already housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury,

was issued a citation to answer to the charge of Obstruction of Justice.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/20/21 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Essex County

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the

criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/Obstruction of Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.