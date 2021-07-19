Ideagen Boosts Offering with Two More Strategic Acquisitions

Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks

Leading provider of software solutions for highly regulated industries, Ideagen PLC, has made two acquisitions to increase its product offering.

Ideagen PLC (LSE:AIM:IDEA)

These acquisitions underline our commitment to supporting customers operating in highly regulated environments with high quality software solutions across a range of platforms”
— Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen Plc
NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading provider of software solutions to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen PLC, has today announced it has made a further two acquisitions to increase its product offering.

Ideagen’s strategy has been to grow geographically and by sector expertise and these two acquisitions are very much in line with that strategy, as they significantly add to Ideagen’s product offering and capabilities.

The first acquisition, which was completed on Jul 9, is OpsBase, a UK-based health and safety compliance platform. The OpsBase platform will be a significant ad-on to Ideagen’s existing QHSE portfolio of products and will open up new market opportunities to the business.

The second acquisition, which was completed on Jul 16, is Mi-Co, a US-based low- and no-code mobile app developer. Mi-Co currently has c150 customers working in highly regulated industries, including agriculture, government and utilities. This acquisition significantly strengthens Ideagen’s mobile app capabilities, and the product will be deployed across Ideagen’s product suite in order to enhance the customer experience and extend product functionality. Ideagen will also continue to sell the product on a stand-alone basis.

CEO of Ideagen, Ben Dorks, said: “These acquisitions underline our commitment to supporting customers operating in highly regulated environments with high quality software solutions across a range of platforms. Whilst relatively small in financial terms, they are both strategically compelling. They illustrate our flexible approach to M&A and our strategy of acquiring businesses that will drive Ideagen’s organic growth. We also have a strong pipeline of further M&A opportunities.”

ENDS
Notes to Editors
Further information about Ideagen’s recent performance will be provided at the Annual Results announcement on Jul 22.

Heather Astbury
Ideagen
+44 7340 158049
email us here

You just read:

Ideagen Boosts Offering with Two More Strategic Acquisitions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Heather Astbury
Ideagen
+44 7340 158049
Company/Organization
Ideagen
Ergo House, Mere Way, Ruddington Fields Business Park
Nottingham, NG11 6JS
United Kingdom
+441629699100
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L). The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance, life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia. With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Risk and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. Currently, more than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms. Ideagen's diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as British Airways, Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Bank of New York, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and Commerzbank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base. Ideagen directly employs more than 530 members of staff and touches every continent globally. What sets Ideagen apart? Ownership - UK AIM public listed company - Ideagen PLC - IDEA Accreditations - ISO 9001:2015; 14001 & 27001 certified Employees - Over 530 employees and a global Partner Network Customers - 5,000 companies using the Ideagen suite of products globally Support - Based in the UK, US and Asia, we provide 24/7 support 1993 - Year of formation

http://www.ideagen.com

More From This Author
Ideagen Boosts Offering with Two More Strategic Acquisitions
James King Joins Ideagen PLC As Chief Revenue Officer
IDEAGEN POWERS ON WITH GROWTH PLANS FOLLOWING FUNDING FROM NATWEST AND SANTANDER UK
View All Stories From This Author