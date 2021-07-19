Ideagen Boosts Offering with Two More Strategic Acquisitions
Leading provider of software solutions for highly regulated industries, Ideagen PLC, has made two acquisitions to increase its product offering.
These acquisitions underline our commitment to supporting customers operating in highly regulated environments with high quality software solutions across a range of platforms”NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading provider of software solutions to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen PLC, has today announced it has made a further two acquisitions to increase its product offering.
— Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen Plc
Ideagen’s strategy has been to grow geographically and by sector expertise and these two acquisitions are very much in line with that strategy, as they significantly add to Ideagen’s product offering and capabilities.
The first acquisition, which was completed on Jul 9, is OpsBase, a UK-based health and safety compliance platform. The OpsBase platform will be a significant ad-on to Ideagen’s existing QHSE portfolio of products and will open up new market opportunities to the business.
The second acquisition, which was completed on Jul 16, is Mi-Co, a US-based low- and no-code mobile app developer. Mi-Co currently has c150 customers working in highly regulated industries, including agriculture, government and utilities. This acquisition significantly strengthens Ideagen’s mobile app capabilities, and the product will be deployed across Ideagen’s product suite in order to enhance the customer experience and extend product functionality. Ideagen will also continue to sell the product on a stand-alone basis.
CEO of Ideagen, Ben Dorks, said: “These acquisitions underline our commitment to supporting customers operating in highly regulated environments with high quality software solutions across a range of platforms. Whilst relatively small in financial terms, they are both strategically compelling. They illustrate our flexible approach to M&A and our strategy of acquiring businesses that will drive Ideagen’s organic growth. We also have a strong pipeline of further M&A opportunities.”
Further information about Ideagen’s recent performance will be provided at the Annual Results announcement on Jul 22.
