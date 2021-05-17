James King Joins Ideagen PLC As Chief Revenue Officer

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading supplier of audit, risk and compliance software to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen PLC (AIM: IDEA), has today announced the appointment of James King as Chief Revenue Officer.

The Chief Revenue Officer is a new role at Ideagen and it will cover all commercial customer facing activities, including sales, delivery, and customer success. The CRO will also be a member of Ideagen’s Executive Leadership Team.

King joins Ideagen from IDEMIA Group, the French 2.3Bn Euro global leader in digital payment, connectivity, and identity solutions, where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Global Markets for the group’s Digital Business Unit.

With more than 27 years in the technology and software industry King has previously held senior international leadership roles in a number of software companies, including Evolving Systems, which is listed on NASDAQ, where he was Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing, and Swedish mobile software vendor, SmartTrust, where he was Vice President and General Manager EMEA.

Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen said “We see the role of Chief Revenue Officer as an important one in the next phase of Ideagen’s development. Our strategy is to continue to grow our business geographically and by sector and James has been very successful in helping other software businesses to do that. I am delighted to welcome him to the team and very much look forward to working with him.”

King said: “I am enormously excited to be joining such an innovative and fast-growing software business. Ideagen has become one of the leading vendors in the ‘reg-tech’ space with a broad portfolio of SaaS solutions addressing a whole range of highly regulated industries such as financial institutions, life sciences, healthcare, aviation, and manufacturing. I look forward to joining such a talented team and helping them to continue the strong growth story as we look to expand into new market segments, new geographies, and launch new solution offerings to help our customers manage their evolving regulation management needs”.

Heather Astbury
Ideagen
+44 7340 158049
Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L). The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance, life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia. With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Risk and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. Currently, more than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms. Ideagen's diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as British Airways, Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Bank of New York, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and Commerzbank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base. Ideagen directly employs more than 530 members of staff and touches every continent globally. What sets Ideagen apart? Ownership - UK AIM public listed company - Ideagen PLC - IDEA Accreditations - ISO 9001:2015; 14001 & 27001 certified Employees - Over 530 employees and a global Partner Network Customers - 5,000 companies using the Ideagen suite of products globally Support - Based in the UK, US and Asia, we provide 24/7 support 1993 - Year of formation

