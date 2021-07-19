NBRPA ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL CLASS OF LEGENDS SCHOLARS

NBRPA

-Five Undergraduates Attending HBCUs To Receive $10,000 Scholarships-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced the 2021-2022 recipients of the Legends HBCU Scholarship, making them the inaugural class of Legends Scholars.

The five Legends Scholars are:

• Damon Germaine Bryan Jr, South Carolina State University, Class of 2022

• Saniya Keeton, Tuskegee University, Class of 2023

• Tyrell Miller-Johnson, Central State University, Class of 2023

• Erin Foster, Spelman College, Class of 2024

• Jayla Imani Thornton, North Carolina A&T State University, Class of 2024

“These five outstanding young people were selected from nearly 1,000 HBCU students in recognition of their academic excellence and commitment to making a positive impact in the world,” said Scott Rochelle, NBRPA President & CEO. “We are extremely encouraged by how high our “Starting Five” have set the bar for future Legends Scholars classes and are excited to welcome these Legends Scholars into our Legends family, providing them support and resources during their collegiate career and beyond.”

The five Legends Scholars will receive a $10,000 academic scholarship from the NBRPA for the 2021-2022 school year. In addition to addressing the financial needs of Legends Scholars, a comprehensive scholars program will assist Legends Scholars in the areas of career preparation and development, job placement and mentoring both during and after their undergraduate years.

The Legends HBCU Scholarship and Legends Scholars program were created in 2020 under the NBRPA’s Legends Care initiative as a way to honor the rich history of HBCUs and their alums while moving the legacy forward by supporting current HBCU undergraduates.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, David Naves and Sheryl Swoopes. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

