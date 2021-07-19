Romi USA and United Precision Services Sign Off on Exclusive Distribution Agreement

Romi USA and United Precision Services Sign Distribution Agreement

Under terms of the agreement, UPS will be the exclusive distributor of Romi's line of heavy-duty horizontal and vertical CNC lathes across the USA and Canada.

UPS knows the market for our line of C series heavy-duty horizontal lathes and VT series heavy-duty vertical lathes as well as anyone in the country” — Mr. Rafael Boldorini

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi USA is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Cincinnati, Ohio-based United Precision Services (UPS). Under the terms of the agreement, UPS will be the exclusive distributor of Romi's line of heavy-duty horizontal and vertical CNC lathes across the USA and Canada.

According to Mr. Rafael Boldorini, General Manager at Romi USA, "We're excited about the opportunities this relationship means to both parties. UPS knows the market for our line of C series heavy-duty horizontal lathes and VT series heavy-duty vertical lathes as well as anyone in the country, and their sales network and service engineers are the best in the business. Through their parent company, Magna Machine, they have purchased C Series heavy-duty lathes from us, so they know the equipment well."

Romi C Series heavy-duty flatbed CNC lathes are built with Romi-made monoblock cast iron beds for optimum rigidity, accuracy, and performance. The heavy-duty C Series includes nine models ranging from the C 1100H with a 28" (720 mm) swing over cross slide and a 72 hp main motor to the massive C 2600H with an 80" (2,030 mm) swing over cross slide and a 155 hp main motor. All key components of Romi machine tools are designed and built in-house for complete control and assurance of manufacturing quality.

Mr. Danie Jacobs, President at United Precision Services, commented, "Romi represents the top of the line when it comes to this product category. The quality and value we see in their heavy-duty lathes compare with the best in the world. We sell through 40 distribution partners, so we expect to show our customers why Romi should be their first choice."

United Precision Services is one of the few distributors with a working showroom. The company offers full turnkey machining solutions, and through its parent company, Magna Machine Company, offers contracting machining services. Mr. Boldorini added, "UPS is much more than a distributor partner. They're also a customer who uses our machines, as well as many other brands of machine tools. They know which machines perform well because they use them on a daily basis. Our agreement with them speaks volumes about the hands-on experience they have had with Romi machines."

For more information, email United Precision at Services at Sales@Unitedprecisionservices.com or visit their website at www.Unitedprecisionservices.com.

About Romi Machine Tools Ltd

Romi Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian based Industrias ROMI S.A. Serving the USA and Canada, Romi Machine Tools Ltd offers customers a line of innovative and robust machine tools including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build a particularly rigid, accurate and high-performance solution.

Romi Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and full parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Industrias Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Industrias Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market, and a major manufacturer of cast iron and machined parts.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

The company is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those that are required by law.