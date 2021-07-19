Fintel Short Squeeze Explorer Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of July 18NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Explorer provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Explorer is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of July 18, 2021 at 6:45pm EST, along with insights from Fintel founder, Wilton Risenhoover:
* MRIN - Marin Software Inc (98.88)
MRIN currently has a borrow fee rate of 182% APR, which is an extraordinary cost to borrow shares. This borrow fee rate, combined with the recent price runup, has placed Marin Software at the top of our list this week.
* ZTCOY - Zte Corp. (96.33)
Zte Corp’s ADR shares have a borrow fee rate of 37.5%. Trading volume for shares has increased significantly in the last month, and the price has climbed, which puts pressure on short sellers and could precipitate a short squeeze.
* VRPX - Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (95.98)
VRPX has a borrow fee rate of 28.8%, which, although less than our top two picks this week, is still significantly elevated. Like the other candidates, VRPX has had a significant increase in trading volume and price action, which could precipitate a short squeeze.
* BLIN - Bridgeline Digital Inc (95.97)
BLIN has a borrow fee rate of 135%, which is extraordinary. It’s Short Interest % of float is just 7%, which is not. Should the short interest increase or the price and volume continue to climb, we could see margin calls and a short squeeze.
* XELA - Exela Technologies Inc (95.66)
XELA has a short interest % of float of 15% which is slightly elevated. This, combined with a borrow fee rate of 24.6% and recent price action, places this company in the number five slot this week.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Explorer also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
