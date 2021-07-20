MicroTouch to Showcase Leading Touch Solutions at RSPA RetailNOW

VARs and Other POS Solutions Providers can Learn More about the Benefits to the Retail POS Market from MicroTouch Demos in Booth #1202

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: MicroTouch invites attendees to experience the latest in touch technology at RSPA RetailNow 2021, booth #1202.

What: MicroTouch will feature its ultra-modern, high-performance touch monitors that deliver a memorable and intuitive user experience for customers in the retail point of sale (POS) market. MicroTouch touchscreens offer exceptional durability to withstand public use, and they are easy to integrate, providing the perfect complement to a wide variety of POS product solutions and applications.

Solutions Showcase

DT-150P-A1, 15” PCAP desktop touch monitor

This 10-point touch projected capacitive solution is ideal for many retail POS use cases, with add-on features like multi-language LCM screen and magstripe reader (MSR) reader coupled with durable, diecast aluminum housing construction.

DT-156P- A1, 15.6” PCAP desktop touch monitor

This 10-point touch projected capacitive, full HD 1920 x 1080 solution delivers features that streamline retail POS workflows, such as a 3-track MSR and a 2MP camera – two mounting locations, side and top.

SK-097P-A2, 9.7” PCAP slimline kiosk touch monitor

Embedded or as a standalone monitor, this commercial-grade HD wide format convertible solution is perfect for a wide range of applications that require quality and reliability in high-use environments.

OF-190P-A1, 19” PCAP open frame touch monitor

The industrial-grade OF-190P-A1 19″ open frame monitor is the perfect solution for a wide variety of embedded applications. It features an innovative bezel design that allows for a seamless fit into a broad range of kiosks and fixtures.

OF-320P- A1, 32” PCAP open frame touch monitor

From collaborative settings to an embedded POS kiosk application for wayfinding or content sharing, this touch monitor delivers everything desired in a large format touchscreen, from optimal resolution, brightness and contrast to input/output versatility to a slim bezel design.

DS-550P-A1, 55” PCAP digital signage touch monitor

The ultra-slim build coupled with advancements in touch technology ensures that every user interaction with this touch monitor is effortless and effective. Whether it is collaborative applications, wayfinding capabilities, or a custom branded kiosk, this monitor is the perfect choice for a large format touchscreen.

DS-430P-A1, 43” PCAP digital signage touch monitor

This digital signage solution encourages effective and efficient user collaboration and engagement. The ultra-slim build, along with the latest touch technology innovation, makes each interaction effortless and effective. It’s ideal for collaborative applications, wayfinding capabilities, and custom branded kiosks.

When: MicroTouch solutions will be on display at RetailNOW 2021, July 25 to July 27

Where: Gaylord Opryland, Nashville, TN; MicroTouch booth #1202

Why: MicroTouch provides factory-direct products at a crucial time within an industry that’s struggling to meet customers’ demands worldwide. In addition to providing the highest quality of capacitive technology, MicroTouch also brings unmatched efficiency and flexibility through regional engineering, global warehousing capabilities and local customer support with locations across North America.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive leadership for nearly 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers, with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and service to customers worldwide. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com or www.tes-tec.com.

