September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story is Now Available for Pre-Sale Dean Rotbart, Author

Rotbart’s book is the true story of how the traumatized men and women of the Journal overcame their anguish to publish a prize-winning edition on September 12th

The way the Journal and its staff responded on 9/11 offers lessons for any organization, business or individual who is confronted with an unexpected, significant setback and can either rebound or quit” — Dean Rotbart, Author