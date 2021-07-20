Woodfield Fine Art Gallery Announces New Location at Grand Central District
Gallery Specializes in Representing Artists from Tampa Bay AreaST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodfield Fine Art Gallery will be hosting an official grand opening of their new location on Saturday, August 14th from 5:00 - 9:00 PM at 2323 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. The gallery will be open at 11:00 AM on that day with the celebration beginning at 5:00 PM with live music.
“When I opened my gallery in 2015, I made the commitment to represent local artists exclusively and create an outlet for them to exhibit their work. After this past year, I’m pleased that my gallery still continues our motto of, “Pursuing a passion, realizing a dream," said Jim Woodfield, Gallerist. “I’m happy to be a part of St. Petersburg’s culture and want to help foster that continued growth for our local talent.”
To commemorate the event, the opening will highlight the art of 23 local artists in several different mediums. Gallery hours are Wednesday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For 24 hour access, you can view work by our artists online at: https://www.woodfieldfineart.com/
About Woodfield Fine Art Gallery:
Since 2015, Woodfield Fine Art Gallery is known for representing local visual artists. Woodfield continues his original intent of presenting laudable art works of Tampa Bay area artists where art patrons can view and buy original art. As an artist and gallerist, Jim Woodfield understands the intersection between artist, gallery and clientele.
The Mission of the Gallery: To provide a retail outlet where Tampa Bay area artists can present their works to art enthusiasts and collectors.
About Jim Woodfield:
Upon retiring in 2010, Jim Woodfield was able to commit to his art full time when he relocated to St Petersburg from Texas. Always connected to the arts, Woodfield started in a small studio in the Warehouse Arts District. After discovering how much talent was in the area, he realized the opportunity to provide a professional space for local artists to exhibit their works to art enthusiasts and collectors.
